Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school organised a summer pool party for students of kindergarten to Class I. Student attired in a colourful swimming costumes and goggles, bubbling with excitement, had a great fun while jumping in the water. It was a fun activity and the little ones enjoyed it to the fullest. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary arranged the pool party for the tiny tots to have some ‘chilled’ moments.

