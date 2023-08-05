Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school held a Paper Weaving Ladybug Craft Activity for Class III to VIII. Weaving paper to create this ladybug craft is a great way for students to develop their fine motor skills with hands and eyes coordination. Kamni, Neeraj, Vandana and Deepa guided the students. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary appreciated the students for their participation and showing their mental creativity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers
Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes J-K's Gulmarg
The quake takes place at 8.36 am
Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order
The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...