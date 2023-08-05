Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school held a Paper Weaving Ladybug Craft Activity for Class III to VIII. Weaving paper to create this ladybug craft is a great way for students to develop their fine motor skills with hands and eyes coordination. Kamni, Neeraj, Vandana and Deepa guided the students. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary appreciated the students for their participation and showing their mental creativity.

#Mohali