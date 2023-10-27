Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, Mohali

The school organised a nutritional value activity for Class I to IV. The nutritional value of a food describes the amount of carbohydrates, fats, proteins and energy that can be used during digestion. The nutrient value of food is almost always altered by the kind of processing it undergoes. Students made nutritional value chart. They also brought nutritional food tiffin. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary explained to the children that excessive consumption of ultra-processed food can result in weight gain in the short term and diet-related disease in the long term.

#Mohali