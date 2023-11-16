Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon (Mohali)

The school organised a visit to a slum area for students of classes V to VIII. The aim of this visit was to make the students aware of the problems faced by inhabitants of a slum area. As a humanitarian gesture, some snacks and study materials like notebooks, pencils and erasers were gifted to the children. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary wished everyone a happy and green Diwali.

