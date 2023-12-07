Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon (Mohali)

The school organised its Annual Day function. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Nelu, a licensed psychotherapist from USA. The programme was based on 'cultural heritage of different states' and commenced with a scintillating welcome dance, which was followed by 'Ganesh Vandana'. Students showcased their talent with orchestra, bhangra, Haryanvi dance and skit. Director Col B S Sandhu while addressing the students, stated the importance of quality education and students' role in making the nation proud. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary awarded prizes to the academic and sports day winners.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...