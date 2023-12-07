Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon (Mohali)

The school organised its Annual Day function. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Nelu, a licensed psychotherapist from USA. The programme was based on 'cultural heritage of different states' and commenced with a scintillating welcome dance, which was followed by 'Ganesh Vandana'. Students showcased their talent with orchestra, bhangra, Haryanvi dance and skit. Director Col B S Sandhu while addressing the students, stated the importance of quality education and students' role in making the nation proud. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Chaudhary awarded prizes to the academic and sports day winners.

#Mohali #United States of America USA