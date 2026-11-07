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Home / The School Tribune / Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, organises gut awareness programme

Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, organises gut awareness programme

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:12 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon, organised a healthy gut awareness programme under the guidance of the Science Department to educate students about digestive health and healthy eating habits. During the programme, students were made aware of the importance of a balanced diet, fibre-rich foods, drinking plenty of water and avoiding junk food. They were also explained how a healthy gut plays an important role in good digestion and overall well-being. The programme encouraged students to adopt healthy lifestyle habits from an early age. School Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal Mukesh Nain were also present during the programme.

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