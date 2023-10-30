Blossoms Sen Sec School, Patiala

A session on “Impact of media on young minds” was conducted on the premises of the school. The resource person was Aman Sood, Principal Correspondent of The Tribune. He emphasised on inculcating the reading habits and not to depend too much on social media. He advised the students to use social media responsibly. It was really an interesting and informative session for students. Principal Bindu Vaid thanked the resource person.
