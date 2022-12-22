Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala

The school celebrated Grandparents Day. The function started with a lamp-lighting ceremony by school trustees Ravi Singh, Sant Kaur Chahal and grandparents of the tiny tots. Primary students recited a prayer and it was followed by the a dance performance by tiny tots. Students staged a play based on the theme of season. The performance of taekwondo by junior students was appreciated by the audience. Grandparents, chosen through a draw of lots were honoured by the school trustees. The event was wrapped up with a speech by school trustee Ravi Singh, who along with Sant Kaur Chahal, appreciated the efforts of Principal Bindu Vaid, teachers, students and the staff in organising this event.