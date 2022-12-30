The Sports Meet started off for three days at Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala. The day one event commenced with An Inter House Basketball match and Ashoka House emerged as the winner followed by Silver Oak House.The very next day, various sports events such as 100 Metre Race, Hurdle Race, Relay Race and Tug of war were organised for the students of grades 5th to 8th.The events of Pick the Balloon Race, Zig Zag Cone Race, Run and Roll, Three Leg Race and Musical Chair etc. were arranged for the students of Preparatory wing to class 4th.The overall Best House trophy was won by Ashoka House. The meet concluded with the parents participation in 100 Metre Race. All the winners were honoured with medals and trophies by the school trustees Mrs.Ravi Singh, Mrs.Sant Chahal and the Principal Bindu Vaid.