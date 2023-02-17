Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala

To bid adieu to the seniormost class, the school organised a farewell, 'Hasta-La-Vista'. Trustees Ravi Singh and Sant Kaur Chahal were the chief guests. Principal Bindu Vaid gave her best wishes to students.

A welcome address was given by Class XI students. They put forth a mix of dance performances. The highlight of the event was ramp walk by the outgoing students, which was followed by a talent round.

Students were also judged on basis of their presence of mind during the question round. There was a formal vote of thanks by Yukti of Class XII.

The programme culminated with the declaration of results and crowning of Love Chauhan as Mr Blossoms and Bharti Verma as Miss Blossoms. Jannat and Kush Chauhan were given the titles of Mr and Miss Photogenic. Shreya Kalra and Tanish Prashar grabbed the title of Miss and Mr Charming. Simran Kaur got the title of Miss Million Dollar Smile and Akhil was chosen as Mr Cool Dude.