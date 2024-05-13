Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala

To beat the heat, splash pool activity was conducted on the school premises. Little angels, attired in colourful swimming costumes and goggles, enjoyed their first pool activity. Bubbling with excitement, children had great fun while jumping in the water, splashing water at their friends and playing with floating toys. It was a fun frolic activity and the little ones enjoyed it to the fullest.
