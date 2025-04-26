Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, celebrates Earth Day

The school celebrated Earth Day to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability. A special morning assemble was conducted where students shared speeches and poems highlighting the significance of the day. Various competitions were organised throughout the day, including poster making, slogan writing, drawings (classes I to III) on Earth Day. Classes IX to XII generated QR code for the campus to get information about the plants. Teachers also held interactive sessions emphasising the importance of the day. It was a successful and inspiring day that motivated everyone to be environmentally conscious.