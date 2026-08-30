Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, organises Teej celebrations

Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, organised Teej celebrations, celebrating Punjab's rich cultural heritage. Trustee Ravi Singh and Principal Bindu Vaid graced the occasion. Students presented colourful dance, Bhangra and Giddha performances, while the Teej Queen segment added festive charm. Senior students also showcased their talent and confidence. The event featured prize distribution for the Rangoli competition and other activities, encouraging creativity. The celebration offered students a joyful opportunity to connect with their cultural roots and traditions.

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