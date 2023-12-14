Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala

An inter-house basketball tournament was organised at the school. Trustee of the school Sant Kaur Chahal and Principal Bindu Vaid inaugurated the event on the first day and the matches were played among Ashoka, Chinar, Gulmohar and Silver Oak houses. The following day, the first match was played between XI-Lakers and XII-Warriors.
In the final match, Silver Oak grabbed the first position by exhibiting excellent gaming skills and beating Ashoka house in the game. The event ended with prize distribution by the trustee, Sant Kaur Chahal and the Principal.
