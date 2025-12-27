Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, celebrates 'Blossoms Carnival 2025'

Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, celebrated 'Blossoms Carnival 2025' on the school premises last week. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers, parents, and guests, making it a memorable occasion.The programme began with a warm welcome address, followed by a serene Saraswati Vandana, invoking blessings for knowledge and wisdom. Students captivated the audience with outstanding performances, including a theatrical presentation of "The Canterville Ghost" and an engaging Hindi play 'Itihas ki Ek Amar Gatha'. The cultural segment continued with a graceful Sufi dance, mesmerizing spectators with soulful music and elegant movements. A marathon promoted fitness and teamwork among students, while a poster on drug menace was released by the alumni association to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The inaugural ceremony of the "4th Marathon RUN against Drugs" poster emphasized the campaign against drug abuse, inspiring participants to promote a drug-free lifestyle. A lucky draw added excitement, bringing smiles and cheer to winners. Bindu Vaid appreciated the efforts of everyone and thanked the gathering for their gracious presence, highlighting the event’s success.

Advertisement