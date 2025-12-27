DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, celebrates 'Blossoms Carnival 2025'

Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, celebrates 'Blossoms Carnival 2025'

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Blossoms Sr Sec School, Patiala, celebrated 'Blossoms Carnival 2025' on the school premises last week. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers, parents, and guests, making it a memorable occasion.The programme began with a warm welcome address, followed by a serene Saraswati Vandana, invoking blessings for knowledge and wisdom. Students captivated the audience with outstanding performances, including a theatrical presentation of "The Canterville Ghost" and an engaging Hindi play 'Itihas ki Ek Amar Gatha'. The cultural segment continued with a graceful Sufi dance, mesmerizing spectators with soulful music and elegant movements. A marathon promoted fitness and teamwork among students, while a poster on drug menace was released by the alumni association to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse. The inaugural ceremony of the "4th Marathon RUN against Drugs" poster emphasized the campaign against drug abuse, inspiring participants to promote a drug-free lifestyle. A lucky draw added excitement, bringing smiles and cheer to winners. Bindu Vaid appreciated the efforts of everyone and thanked the gathering for their gracious presence, highlighting the event’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts