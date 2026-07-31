Blue Bird High School commemorates Kargil Vijay Divas

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, commemorated Kargil Vijay Divas with a series of activities organised over a week. The kindergarten students crafted the National Flag, recited patriotic rhymes, and enjoyed tricolour tattoos on their hands, adding to the patriotic spirit. The English department of the school conducted paragraph writing competition on themes like "Courage of Our Soldiers", "Lessons from Kargil". The school choir sang Vande Matram and the National Anthem with true spirit of patriotism and respect for our war heroes. Students delivered inspiring speeches in the morning assembly, highlighting the bravery of Indian soldiers and the significance of Kargil Vijay Divas in India’s history. Students from Classes VI to X created powerful artwork, sketches, and posters on the theme "Saluting our heroes".

Advertisement