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Home / The School Tribune / Blue Bird High School marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Blue Bird High School marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The students and staff of the school observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. To mark the occasion, a Unity Pledge was administered to all students and teachers during the morning assembly, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the unity, integrity and security of the nation. Students and teachers also participated in The Run Together with great zeal and enthusiasm. The run echoed the spirit of unity and inspired everyone to stay fit and united for a strong and prosperous nation. Principal Vandna, in her address, highlighted the invaluable contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel towards unifying India after Independence and urged everyone to follow his ideals of unity and national strength. The assembly concluded with enthusiastic cheers of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ followed by the singing of the national song and the national anthem.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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