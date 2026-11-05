Blue Bird High School marks Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The students and staff of the school observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. To mark the occasion, a Unity Pledge was administered to all students and teachers during the morning assembly, reaffirming their commitment to upholding the unity, integrity and security of the nation. Students and teachers also participated in The Run Together with great zeal and enthusiasm. The run echoed the spirit of unity and inspired everyone to stay fit and united for a strong and prosperous nation. Principal Vandna, in her address, highlighted the invaluable contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel towards unifying India after Independence and urged everyone to follow his ideals of unity and national strength. The assembly concluded with enthusiastic cheers of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ followed by the singing of the national song and the national anthem.
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