Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school embraced World Health Day to educate students on the interconnectedness of physical health, nutrition, and environmental responsibility. The day’s event commenced with insightful speech by the school doctor highlighting the significance of health, emphasising the role of proper nutrition and care during childhood. She also underscored the importance of adopting healthy habits from a young age, including balanced diets and regular physical activity. A highlight of the celebration was the ‘Healthy Tiffin Showcase’, where students of classes I and II proudly displayed nutritious and delicious homemade meals. This activity aimed to promote awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits and encourage students to choose wholesome options over processed foods.