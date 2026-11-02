Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Under Special Campaign 6, the school organised a dedicated month-long e-waste management event to promote responsible disposal of electronic waste. The school established an e-waste corner with a black bin and successfully met its collection target. Students also showcased creative artefacts made from e-waste materials, including old keyboards, wires, CDs and circuit boards, promoting the concept of making the best out of waste through reuse. An assembly speech raised awareness among students about the hazardous elements present in e-waste and the importance of safe disposal. A quiz competition further enhanced their knowledge and encouraged them to become responsible e-citizens. The collected e-waste will be handed over to registered recyclers for appropriate disposal and recycling.
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