Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Students of Classes I to IV of Blue Bird High School celebrated a day with the theme ‘Save Birds.’ The presentation aimed to promote awareness about the bird conservation and the value of protecting birds. All the students performed brilliantly in the talk show and expressed their perspectives on the topic, ‘Save Birds and the environment’. They were guided to provide water and grains to birds in a small pan by keeping it on their roof top or window sill . A short film was also shown highlighting the importance of saving our feathered friends.
