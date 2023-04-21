Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

To make students aware about heritage monuments, the school celebrated World Heritage Day. The celebration commenced with a speech on raising awareness among students about the diversity of heritage monuments and sites. They also provided details about the traditions, languages and the importance of historical buildings. A documentary related to Indian heritage was shown in all classes. School Principal Vandna Bhatnagar encouraged the students to visit the heritage sites of India during the summer vacation.
