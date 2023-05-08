Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

In order to imbibe skills of social behaviour, emotional bonding, sharing is caring and gratitude in every child, a special assembly was organised on Labour's Day. Students performed a role play depicting the struggles and challenges faced by the working class in our society. The role play highlighted the importance of respecting and valuing the contributions of the labour community. Students of the Kindergarten wing distributed various items like food packets, toothpaste, soaps, bournvita pouches etc. and many other usable items to the helpers, who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the school. A special lunch was organised for them. Principal Vandna extended the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...