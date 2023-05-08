Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

In order to imbibe skills of social behaviour, emotional bonding, sharing is caring and gratitude in every child, a special assembly was organised on Labour's Day. Students performed a role play depicting the struggles and challenges faced by the working class in our society. The role play highlighted the importance of respecting and valuing the contributions of the labour community. Students of the Kindergarten wing distributed various items like food packets, toothpaste, soaps, bournvita pouches etc. and many other usable items to the helpers, who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the school. A special lunch was organised for them. Principal Vandna extended the vote of thanks.