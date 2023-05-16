Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school observed National Technology Day. Students of the Middle wing participated in the inter-house technology quiz. The rounds like unscramble the name of the scientist, experiment based etc. lifted the level of interest of not only the participants but also the audience. The competition was tough and the children held their nerve and contested keenly. Students not only gained knowledge but also enjoyed answering the varied questions that were compiled for them. Principal Vandna appreciated the efforts of all participants and said the spirit of participation was the key to success.
