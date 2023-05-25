Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school organised an in-house dental checkup camp for students. A team of Dr Rachit Aggarwal (MDS), paedodontist, Panchkula, examined the oral hygiene of students. A complimentary oral kit comprising a toothbrush and toothpaste was distributed to all students and teachers. The camp included dental awareness talk, educating everyone about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and the measures used to prevent them. The school staff and children thanked the doctors for rendering her selfless service to the school.