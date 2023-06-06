Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The management and staff of the school came together many students of the school were honoured by the media, who organised an event to felicitate toppers who had scored 85 per cent and above marks in the annual examinations of their previous classes. The achievers are Arnav Rathore, Anshuman Verma, Ayush Guleria, Swasti Kaundal, Aditya Gupta, Kanish Rana, Hitesh Sharia, Paridhi, Divya, Khushi, Vishal Rawat, Shaurya Gupta, Paras Kang, Janak Kathuria, Ambika, Aadit Monga, Paras Lather, Trisha Saini, Hedya, Naina Verma, Devanshi Tandon, Tanya, Arshpreet Kaur, Ayush Piyasi from classes VI to IX . Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the effort of all stakeholders. The honour motivated all students to continue to work for excellence in education and to reach the pinnacle of success.