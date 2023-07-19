Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

A hands-on training to make students and staff aware of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and other medical conditions like bruises, cuts, nose bleeding, chocking, vertigo, fits, etc, was organised by a Red Cross Society team at the school. Live demonstrations with the help of a dummy patient and students was performed. The workshop was followed by a doubt clarification session by Neelam. It was an interactive and educative session to equip students and teachers with skills and confidence to use first aid and CPR in real life situation. School Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated and thanked the team of the Red Cross Society and also guided the students to follow all the instructions given by them.
