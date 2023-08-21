Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school saluted the nation on Independence Day. The management, staff and students of the school marked the occasion by flag-hoisting, followed by singing of the national anthem. Students showcased their patriotism and pride for the nation through a series of spectacular performances like speech, poem recitation, singing of patriotic song and role play. All the participants at the function also held Indian Tricolour in their hands. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and concluded the event by saying that she is proud to be an Indian and encouraged the students to take pride in their nation as well.

#Panchkula