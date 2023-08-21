Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school saluted the nation on Independence Day. The management, staff and students of the school marked the occasion by flag-hoisting, followed by singing of the national anthem. Students showcased their patriotism and pride for the nation through a series of spectacular performances like speech, poem recitation, singing of patriotic song and role play. All the participants at the function also held Indian Tricolour in their hands. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and concluded the event by saying that she is proud to be an Indian and encouraged the students to take pride in their nation as well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected
Raids are on to arrest some other farmer leaders
10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Centre okays release of Rs 200 cr for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh
MHA says the Centre providing necessary logistics and financ...
Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far
20,000 acres in 19 villages have been badly affected
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'
The bank had earlier blocked the property of the BJP MP to r...