Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Under the district-level Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, a “Nukkad Natak Manch Pratiyogita” was organised at the school, in which 10 teams from different schools participated. The chief guests were Rajesh Khullar, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, and Additional Chief Secretary, Education of Haryana, Tarun Bhandari, Publicity Adviser, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Government of Haryana. Dr Swami Amrita, Principal of Brahmarishi College of Education, was the special guest. Renowned personalities of theatre Abhishek Sharma and Asha Saklani were in the jury. The students participated enthusiastically. The first position was secured by the team of Hallmark Public School and second position was bagged by the team of Bhavan Vidyalaya. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar thanked all the guests and participants.

#Panchkula