Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

In a programme held at the school, students were taught that the ozone layer is a natural part of atmosphere and shields earth from most of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiations. The event was based on the theme, ‘Montreal Protocol: Fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change’. The students were encouraged to spread awareness and understand the need for preservation of the ozone layer. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students and guiding them to take small steps to minimise energy use in order to be ozone-friendly.

