Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school in collaboration with the Bank of India observed Vigilance Awareness Week, in which a poster-making activity was conducted. The purpose was to create awareness among the students regarding the importance of building an honest and corruption-free society wherein every individual lives with integrity and contributes to the development of the nation. The students shared their ideas and concern through slogan writing and posters on corruption-free India. The objective of the event was to stop corruption and make the students honest and responsible citizens.
