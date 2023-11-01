Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Dasehra was celebrated at the school with religious spirit and devotion. The school wore a festive look by organising various activities by students, who dressed up as various characters from the Ramayana. The students enacted scenes of the Ramayana and mesmerised the audience with their act and dance performances. Symbolising the epic victory, Director of the school Vebhu Bhatnagar lit an effigy of Ravan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...