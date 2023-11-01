Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Dasehra was celebrated at the school with religious spirit and devotion. The school wore a festive look by organising various activities by students, who dressed up as various characters from the Ramayana. The students enacted scenes of the Ramayana and mesmerised the audience with their act and dance performances. Symbolising the epic victory, Director of the school Vebhu Bhatnagar lit an effigy of Ravan.

#Panchkula