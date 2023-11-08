Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

In a spirited tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, students of the school participated in a “Unity Run” in the morning. Various events like assembly speech, pledge on unity and a documentary on the visionary leader were organised by the school to celebrate the legacy of this iconic leader. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students to follow the teachings of the great man and instil the values of unity, integrity and national integration among them.

