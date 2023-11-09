Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school organised a trip to Chokhi Dhani at Amravati, Panchkula, for the students of Class II, III and IV to make children aware of the culture and heritage of India. Students experienced the true Rajasthani fervour. They enjoyed the magic show, folk dance, Haldi Ghati and various rides. The trip aimed at getting today’s generation closer to their past. Photographs were clicked to create memories. All students came back with a happy mood and wonderful memories.

#Panchkula