Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Commemorating the day when the state of Haryana was carved in 1966, Haryana Day was celebrated at the school. The glorious history and vibrant culture of the state was shared with all in a special assembly in the form of speeches. A video was shown to the students of classes V to XI, highlighting the glory of Haryana. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar encouraged the students to work wholeheartedly in all the areas to uplift the culture and traditions of Haryana.

