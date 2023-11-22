Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

To commemorate the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru the school celebrated Children’s Day providing students with an opportunity to explore and learn in an interactive manner. School trips were organised for the students of classes I- XI to Chokhidhani, Forest Hill Resort, Mapple Adventure Park and Virasat-e-Khalsa where students enjoyed the beauty of nature and engaged in meaningful discussions which help in broadening their perspective. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar shared her pride in seeing the children blossom into productive human beings.
