Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

In various competitions organised by the District Council for Child Welfare, the school’s student Triman Sharma bagged the second position in card making, Naina Verma bagged the first position in thali decoration, Mannat Kaur Toor won the first position and Nikhilesh got consolation prize in clay modelling. Aditya and Divya bagged the third position in quiz. Samar Shakeel got the first position and Vansh Saroha and Sapna Manhas bagged the second position in sketching. Siya got the first position and Arnav Rathore bagged the second position in handwriting. Mohavi Chand bagged consolation prize in declamation. Arushi Sharma bagged the first position in fancy dress and second position in group dance. Anvesha Yadav bagged the third position in solo dance. Misthi Rawat got the third positon in solo song. Nishant got the second position and Rupinder Kaur got the first position in fun games. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar praised and congratulated the young achievers for making the institution proud.

