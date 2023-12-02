Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Students dressed up as Panj Pyaare apprised everyone of the significance of their teachings and principles of Guru Nanak Dev. Efforts were to assert values and morals of Guru Nanak Dev amongst the students. Children from the junior wing visited gurdwara Nada Sahib. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar advised the students to follow the principles of the Guru and cultivate the values of humanity. The programme concluded on a happy note with festive spirit and unbeatable excitement.

