Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Annual Sports Day of the school for Classes I, II, and III was organised. The day started with ribbon-cutting ceremony and releasing of the balloons to represent the vibrant hopes and dreams of the students. Chief guest Seema Rani, Block Education Officer, declared the Sports Meet 2023 open. Top athletes of the school ran with pride and enthusiasm in the field, showcasing the gold, silver, and bronze medals they had won in various district and state competitions. The experiential track events like balance the ball, the funny-bunnies carrot and flag race, among many more were held on the day. As many as 250 students displayed strength, endurance, and coordination in the mass drills. Winners of the races were awarded medals by the chief guest. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar thanked all the parents for their support and congratulated all the participants for their sportsmanship and dedication.

#Panchkula