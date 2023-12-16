Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Members of the Interact Club Prayaas –Ek Koshish of the school, under the Rotary Club, Chandigarh Central, embarked on a visit to the Old Age Home as part of their ongoing commitment to community service. The primary objective of the visit was to engage with the elderly residents, understand their needs and contribute to enhancing their quality of life. Upon reaching the Old Age Home, the club members warmly greeted the residents, fostering a sense of companionship and respect that was followed by the interactive sessions in which they learnt about the life experiences and stories of the elderly residents. The club members distributed essential items, including warm shawls, blankets and food items. It was a fulfilling experience, fostering connections and contributing to the betterment of the lives of the elderly residents.

#Panchkula