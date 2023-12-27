Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Inspector Sunita Punia, along with her team, visited the school to address the pressing issues of crime against women and cybercrime. She discussed the crimes happening against women and considered it a societal issue. She guided the students on the safety measures of using social media and online transaction apps. She updated the students on emergency helpline number 112 and 1930 for cybercrime. Students had an interactive session. The session ended with a message for students to keep themselves safe by being a little more aware and alert. Principal Vandna stands united to create a safe and inclusive society for all.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...