Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Inspector Sunita Punia, along with her team, visited the school to address the pressing issues of crime against women and cybercrime. She discussed the crimes happening against women and considered it a societal issue. She guided the students on the safety measures of using social media and online transaction apps. She updated the students on emergency helpline number 112 and 1930 for cybercrime. Students had an interactive session. The session ended with a message for students to keep themselves safe by being a little more aware and alert. Principal Vandna stands united to create a safe and inclusive society for all.

