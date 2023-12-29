Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school organised its Annual Sports Day 2023 for the students of classes IV to VI. There was a display of track events and drills highlighting the themes, 'Green Groovers', 'Swasth Bharat Sashket Bharat' and 'Celebrate unity through sport'. The sports programme started with release of balloons by Chief Guest Nirmal Dhull, Principal, Government Senior Secondary school, Sector 19, Panchkula. Students demonstrated coordinated movements of dumble drill, yoga asanas to the chants of shlokas. Track events around the themes such as 'Save animals and plant life', 'Say no to plastic', 'Save marine life', 'Get ready to school', and 'Respect farmers'. Students wished the audience Merry Christmas. The winners were awarded medals. Principal Vandana Bhatnagar in her address emphasised the need to participate in school activities to the students.
