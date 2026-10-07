Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, hosts induction ceremony of Rotary Interact Club

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, hosted the induction ceremony of the Rotary Interact Club 'Prayas - Ek Koshish' and Earlyact Club 'Asha Ki Kiran' for the academic year 2026-27. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by distinguished Rotarians. The newly inducted members were collared and pinned and pledged to uphold the values of service, integrity, leadership and fellowship. The office-bearers were also inducted and encouraged to undertake meaningful community-service initiatives. Newly elected President Mayank Singhal delivered an acceptance speech. Principal Vandna congratulated the students, while Rotary Club Chandigarh Central President Rtn Wing Commander Dr JS Minhas highlighted Rotary's role in creating positive social change.

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