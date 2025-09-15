DT
Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organises cervical cancer awareness talk

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organised an informative cervical cancer awareness talk in collaboration with the Rotary Club Chandigarh Central, for its support staff and teachers on the school premises. The session was conducted by school doctor Dr. Aman, who sensitised the participants about the causes, symptoms, prevention, early detection of cervical cancer and the right age for girls to get vaccinated. The doctor highlighted the importance of regular screening, vaccination and adopting healthy lifestyle practices to reduce the risk of this disease. Special emphasis was given to the fact that awareness and timely medical consultation can save lives. Sanitary pads were also distributed to the supporting staff. Teachers and staff members actively participated, asked questions and appreciated the school's initiative to spread awareness on women's health issues. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar said, "Our aim is to empower not only our students but also our staff with knowledge that ensures good health and well-being. Such awareness programmes are vital to break the silence around women's health."

