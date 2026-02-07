Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organises farewell ceremony

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organised a farewell ceremony for Class XII students, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their academic and professional journeys. The event was a vibrant celebration of cherished memories, notable achievements and future aspirations. The programme was organised by students of Class XI, who entertained their seniors with lively dance performances and engaging games, creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and nostalgia. The event beautifully highlighted the strong bond shared between juniors and seniors. One of the major highlights of the ceremony was the conferring of the prestigious titles of Mr BBHS and Ms BBHS, awarded to two outstanding students in recognition of their overall excellence, leadership qualities and valuable contributions to school life. Master Anant Jain was honoured with the title of Mr BBHS, while Ms Muskan received the title of Ms BBHS. Both winners were warmly applauded by their peers, teachers and parents for setting exemplary standards. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar congratulated the students and extended her best wishes to the Class XII batch, wishing them success and good luck in all their future endeavours.
