Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organises Investiture Ceremony

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, organised its Investiture Ceremony to formally induct the newly elected Student Council for the academic session. The ceremony marked an important milestone as young leaders were entrusted with responsibilities to uphold the values and discipline of the institution. The newly appointed office bearers, including head boy, head girl, house captains, vice-captains and prefects, were conferred with badges and sashes symbolising trust, responsibility and leadership. The council members took the oath, pledging to carry out their duties with integrity, discipline and dedication. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar congratulated the council members and motivated them to focus on qualities such as honesty, teamwork and commitment. She encouraged the students to lead by example and serve the school community with sincerity. The event concluded on an inspiring note, instilling a sense of pride, leadership and responsibility among the students and reaffirming the school's commitment to nurturing future leaders.
