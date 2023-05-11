Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Students took an initiative to make the school 'anger free'. Students of the Primary wing performed various activities such as storytelling, making of boards, games, yoga, role play etc. The school counsellor mentored the students on how to overcome their anger issues. Principal Vandna said the initiative taken by the government was a trend that will set our nation towards a healthy and harmonious environment. The session turned out to be a good reflective exercise for self-regulation as well as a personal commitment.
