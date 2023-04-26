Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula

Eid-Ul-fitr was celebrated at the school. The programme started with a speech and was followed by a Qawwali sung by the students of senior classes. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students and congratulated all on the occasion and spread the message of harmony and peace.
