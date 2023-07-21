Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula

The school organised a special assembly to honour the legacy and promote the teachings of Nelson Mandela. The event was a celebration of the life and times of Nelson Mandela and the values of love, freedom and justice which are truly the legacy of the peace icon. The students presented articles and audio-visual presentations to mark the occasion. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar guided the students to follow the path of non-violence, shown by Nelson Mandela and help the needy.

#Panchkula