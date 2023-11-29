Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas was celebrated at the school to honour and remember Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. A special assembly was arranged to acknowledge his contribution. A poster-making competition was organised for students of classes VIII and IX to illustrate the messages contained in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students and talked about the significance of celebrating the day. Students took a pledge by reading out the Preamble.

