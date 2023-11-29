Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas was celebrated at the school to honour and remember Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. A special assembly was arranged to acknowledge his contribution. A poster-making competition was organised for students of classes VIII and IX to illustrate the messages contained in the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar addressed the students and talked about the significance of celebrating the day. Students took a pledge by reading out the Preamble.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states on alert after Centre flags surge in respiratory diseases in China
Chinese authorities from the National Health Commission, at ...
They lifted us on shoulders: Rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
‘Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up’: Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...