Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, hosted the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025 in the school auditorium under the initiative of, ‘No Bag Day’. The event, coinciding with Children’s Day, resulted in a delightful celebration of creativity and learning. The celebration of cinema and cultural diversity is a testament to the school’s commitment to nurture creativity, critical thinking and global awareness. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar said events of this kind offer students an opportunity to appreciate diverse cultures while enjoying meaningful entertainment.

Advertisement